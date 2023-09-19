The earthquake struck the village of Yassin, 42 kilometers from Marrakesh, turning his house into a monument. He no longer had anything but some memories and dreams of a boy who loved football and adored Raja Club.

What he thought was far away has become a reality. He must now experience a moment he had been waiting for, but unfortunately it came after those who dreamed of it with him left.

He was received at the academy before moving to Casablanca, where he will join the youth team. There he will defend the colors of his favorite club, but Eagles officials realized early on that the boy needed someone to help him overcome the ordeal in all its dimensions, especially psychological ones.

Yassin lost his family and loved ones, and now he has to defend his dreams and the dreams of those who were betting on him. Despite his young age, he realizes more than others that his success will make the family and comrades he lost happy.

Raja U-17 team coach Mustafa Khalif said: “We will start with him gradually until he adapts, and we are trying to neutralize the pain from his memory, by introducing him to training sessions gradually.”

For his part, Raja Club President Mohamed Boudriq said: “We assigned Yassin a psychiatrist, because the tragedy is not easy at all.”