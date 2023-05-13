Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said, at the end of the meeting aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, that this file “constitutes a precedent in the history of football, as it unites for the first time countries from two continents.”

In a joint statement, the two countries stressed that “this joint candidacy will be for the convergence between Africa and Europe, between the north and south of the Mediterranean, and between the African, Arab and Euro-Mediterranean worlds.”

The 2030 World Cup marks the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup in Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay.

Last February, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay launched their joint official file.

Since its inception in 1930, one edition of the World Cup has been held in two countries, in 2002 in South Korea and Japan, knowing that the United States, Mexico and Canada will host the next edition in 2026, which is the first time that 48 teams compete against 32 previously.

FIFA will announce the winning file during the 74th General Assembly meeting next year.