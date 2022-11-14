November 15 2022 00:21

The Moroccan Poetry Festival concluded the activities of the fourth session, which was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Moroccan King Mohammed VI, and was organized by the Department of Culture in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication, over a period of 3 days with wide participation. Moroccan poets, intellectuals, critics and artists.

The closing ceremony was attended by Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture in Sharjah, Muhammad Ibrahim Al Qasir, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs in the Department, Professor Ahmed Qadim, Dean of the Faculty of Arabic Language at Cadi Ayyad University in Marrakesh, and a large number of academics, students and those interested in poetry. The participants appreciated the role of Sharjah in its support and sponsorship of Arab poetry through the distinguished initiative represented in poetry houses in the Arab world, considering the festival a creative and cultural space that opens up to wide-ranging poetic horizons in Morocco, expressing at the same time their thanks to Sharjah as an incubator for creators and creativity. The festival moved between cultural and academic institutions, celebrating the poem and its creators, amidst a large presence emphasizing the importance of the poetic event.

The Moroccan Poetry Festival witnessed a wide variety of poetic readings, as the classical Arabic poem was accompanied by other spectrums of various Moroccan poetry, making the festival a cultural platform for all forms of poetry in Morocco.

The paragraph “Moroccan Poem” represented this diversity in the readings of the poets: Ismail Ait Idar, Abdelhak Adnan, Al-Salama Hamidi, and Umm Al-Eid Adnani, in a poetry session presented to her by the poet Badr Huboul, while the artist Mina Jawawi participated in a remarkable musical tour.

The readings were followed by the distribution of certificates to the participants in the poetry writing workshops organized by the House of Poetry in Marrakesh for more than 100 participants from (children, adolescents and youth). discretionary. This honor comes within the framework of encouraging and motivating talented young people to continue writing in all their creative fields. After that, the exhibition of magazines of the Department of Culture in Sharjah was opened, where the public accepted it with great momentum until all copies of the magazines ran out. The fourth session of the Moroccan Poetry Festival concluded its activities in the garden of “Arsat Moulay Abdel Salam”, with an evening entitled “Poetic Visions” with the participation of poets: Al-Hassan Al-Osaibi, Mohamed Belmo, Zakia Al-Marmouk, and Kamal Akali. Presented by the poet Maryam Maimouni. The closing ceremony also witnessed a musical performance by the two Moroccan artists, Wisal Hatem, with musicians Mohamed Ait El-Qadi and Yassin El-Razi, and the second artist, Nabila Maan and her band.

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi