His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Tawfiq, Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs of the Kingdom of Morocco, received yesterday (Saturday) in Rabat, His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Emirates Fatwa Council, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, and members of the Forum’s Board of Trustees..

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to enhance religious and intellectual cooperation between the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, especially in the areas of spreading the values ​​of peace and tolerance and combating extremism..

The Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs of the Kingdom of Morocco appreciated the pioneering role played by the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum in promoting dialogue between cultures and religions, and stressed the importance of cooperation with the forum in spreading the values ​​of moderation and balance, which are part of the religious and cultural identity..

He stressed the importance of the historic “Marrakesh Declaration” issued by an international conference held in January 2016 in Marrakesh, which focused on “defending the rights of religious minorities in Muslim-majority countries and was organized in partnership between the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, as an important international document capable of promoting world peace and establishing a culture of human coexistence.”.

For his part, His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah expressed his great appreciation for the role played by the Kingdom of Morocco, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, in consolidating the values ​​of coexistence and peace in the world..

He stressed that the forum seeks, inspired by the vision of the wise leadership of the UAE, to promote dialogue as a central value that contributes to achieving sustainable peace and happy coexistence..

During the meeting, the two parties stressed the importance of continuing fruitful cooperation through joint programs aimed at enhancing the correct understanding of Islam and confronting the existential challenges facing human societies today..