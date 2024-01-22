Tommy told the Moroccan news website Media24 that the decision was approved by shareholders, as the company is investing in gold, copper and cobalt projects to double its profits from nine billion dirhams by 2025.

According to the company's latest business results report, Managem's capital reached nearly one billion dirhams as of June 2023.

Tommy said that Managem began producing gold this month in its mine in northern Sudan, which represents up to 15 percent of its revenues, after stopping due to the war there.

The company plans to start producing gold in Senegal in 2025 as part of its activities in West Africa.

In the same year, the company expects to double its copper production with the start of production at the Tizert mine in Taroudant, southern Morocco.

The company also plans to invest up to $100 million in a cobalt sulfate plant, to meet demand from electric vehicle battery manufacturers.

In 2022, Managem signed a seven-year contract to supply the French car manufacturer Renault with five thousand tons of low-carbon cobalt sulfate annually, starting in 2025.

Mines, listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange, operates in six African countries, under the control of Al Mada Holding Company, affiliated with the royal family.