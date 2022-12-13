By Mark Gleeson

DOHA (Reuters) – Several of Morocco’s top players at the World Cup are already the subject of transfer speculation, with little-known midfielder Azzedine Ounahi attracting the most attention.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been linked by the Spanish sports press to Barcelona, ​​and his club, French club Angers, say they are fearful of losing him after excellent performances at the World Cup in Qatar, where Morocco advanced to the semi-finals.

If he is traded in the January transfer window, it would be a remarkable rise, achieved almost exclusively on football’s biggest stage, when Ounahi arrived at the start of the World Cup without being known outside of Morocco and the Ligue 1.

Thin and frail, he looks like a featherweight fighter, but his performances at the heart of the Moroccan side have been brilliant, even with better-known teammates also catching the eye and taking man of the match awards.

“Which opposing player impressed me? I was pleasantly surprised with the number 8. I don’t remember his name anymore, I’m sorry about that,” said Spanish coach Luis Enrique after Morocco eliminated his team.

Two-and-a-half years ago, Ounahi played for Avranches in the French third division, having been released by Racing Strasbourg after leaving Morocco aged 15.

After one season, he moved up to the top division signed by Angers, and last year he was surprise called up by Morocco for the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon, where he went straight into the starting line-up in the first game.

Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final against France will mark his 16th appearance for Morocco this year as he takes firm command of the midfield. Ounahi propels the team forward with possession, intelligently linking the game with a wide range of passes, quick dribbling in small spaces and seemingly endless energy.

Spanish newspapers have said Ounahi’s pre-World Cup transfer fee of €4m will have risen, with Barcelona preparing to make an offer.