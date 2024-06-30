Tan-Tan (WAM)

Moroccan media praised the UAE’s participation in the “Tan-Tan Cultural Season 2024”, which was held under the patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, during the period from 26 to 30 June of this year, under the slogan “20 years of preservation and human development” and organized by Moroccan Mokar Foundation.

Moroccan media confirmed that the “UAE Pavilion” at the “Tan Tan Cultural Season” in the Kingdom of Morocco, with all its cultural and heritage components, is a qualitative addition, stressing that it provided a wonderful experience for the public through many cultural, heritage and entertainment events and activities, and shows that succeeded in bringing visitors closer to the living Emirati heritage of customs, traditions and daily practices through a wide range of elements of the Emirati intangible heritage.

Through its participation, the UAE was keen to highlight its intellectual and cultural heritage, and to show the richness of its traditions and the extent of their diversity through a global event capable of attracting thousands of visitors, through a rich and distinguished cultural program that combines the past and the present, and sheds light on the global desert heritage.

Moroccan media outlets explained that the UAE’s participation was of particular importance, both in view of the central topics that the pavilion presented and the customs and traditions that it highlighted through a wide range of interactive activities and competitions.

For its part, Anfas Press, the Moroccan electronic newspaper, noted the importance of the qualitative addition for visitors to the Emirati pavilion who explore the cultural diversity of live Emirati manifestations, explaining that participation reflects the deep-rooted and established cultural and historical ties that link the Emirati and Moroccan peoples.

While Medi News said, the UAE has been keen to participate with a distinguished pavilion for years, in addition to supervising camel competitions, which embodies the close relations between the two countries.

Al-Ghad News confirmed that visitors to the pavilion explored the cultural diversity of the UAE, describing the UAE’s participation this year as being distinguished by the organization of new events, including cooking competitions, Emirati coffee, Moroccan tea, and folk games.

Medi 1 TV praised the contents of the pavilion, and stressed the importance of the close ties between the two countries, and touched on the prominent presence of Emirati women through many traditional crafts that highlight their skills. The National Archives and Library Hall also chronicles the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries, not to mention the great similarity between the desert heritage elements related to camels, popular foods, and traditional crafts.

Various Moroccan media platforms and websites emphasized the importance of the UAE’s participation in “Tan Tan Cultural” with its pavilion rich in distinctive elements and events, including the camel auction, which came with the aim of motivating Moroccan camel owners to preserve cultural traditions and ensure their sustainability.