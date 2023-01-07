The 25-year-old was infected with the Corona virus during the World Cup in Qatar, which forced him to miss Morocco’s 1-0 victory over Portugal in the quarter-finals.

Bayern said in a statement, without specifying the period of the Moroccan international’s absence from the stadiums, “During follow-up examinations… Mazraoui was diagnosed with mild inflammation of the pericardium (surrounding the heart).”

The statement added that Mazraoui was unable to travel with the team to Doha today, as the Bavarian club is preparing for the second half of the season and will undergo regular checks to determine when to resume training.

This is the second year in a row that the Moroccan player has been excluded due to heart problems linked to the Corona virus.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann will have to deal with the loss of yet another first-choice player after Manuel Neuer was ruled out with a broken leg and Lucas Hernandez with a torn knee ligament, both sidelined for the rest of the season.

Bayern leads the domestic league by four points and will resume its matches against Razen Pal Sport Leipzig on January 20.