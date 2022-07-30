In his speech on the occasion of Throne Day, King Mohammed VI called on Moroccans to display the values ​​of good neighborliness “that bind us to our Algerian brothers”.

The Moroccan monarch said in his speech: “There are those who want to ignite the strife between the Moroccan and Algerian peoples, and we will not allow that.”

He stressed that Morocco will not allow the Algerians to be offended, stressing that the two countries share a “unity of destiny”.

In his speech, King Mohammed VI said: “In this context, I stress once again that the borders that separate the two brotherly peoples, Moroccan and Algerian, will never be borders that close the atmosphere of communication and understanding between them.”

He added: “In fact, we want them to be bridges, to hold in their hands the future of Morocco and Algeria, and to give an example to other Maghreb peoples.”

The Moroccan monarch stressed that for the Moroccan people, “we are keen to get out of this situation and to promote rapprochement, communication and understanding between the two peoples.”

He added, “We also look forward to working with the Algerian presidency, for Morocco and Algeria to go hand in hand to establish normal relations between two brotherly peoples, united by historical and human ties, and a common destiny.”

On the other hand, the Moroccan monarch indicated that internal and external challenges will only be raised by combining the spirit of initiative and the elements of steadfastness, in order to consolidate social stability, advance the status of women and the family, and strengthen the capabilities of the national economy.