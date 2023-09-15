Moroccan King Mohammed has presented plans for the reconstruction of the area hit by last Friday’s major earthquake. He spoke, among other things, about housing people who have become homeless due to the earthquake and care for orphans, reports state news agency MAP.

The king is said to have ordered that the residents of around 50,000 damaged homes be accommodated in emergency shelters, but also to pay compensation of 30,000 dirhams per household (approximately 2,700 euros).

In addition, plans have been made for the reconstruction of affected areas. People with a home that is beyond repair will receive 140,000 dirhams (more than 12,000 euros). For houses that can still be repaired, the authorities are making 80,000 dirhams (about 7,400 euros) available per home.

The king further emphasized the importance of caring for orphans. His urgent request is to “register” children orphaned by the earthquake and grant them the status of “heirs of the nation.” According to a 1999 law, the state is responsible for the full care of these children until they reach adulthood. See also Digitization | First place for Finland in the digitalization comparison of the European Union

Last Friday’s earthquake killed at least 2,946 people. It was the deadliest earthquake in Morocco since 1960. The port city of Agadir was hit by an earthquake that year, killing more than 12,000.