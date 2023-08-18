Bono said to the club’s channel: “I am very happy to join a big and historical club like Al-Hilal, which always plays leading roles and is the largest team in Asia.”

He added, “For me, this is a new challenge in my football career. Al-Hilal fans are waiting for great things, and this is a positive thing, because I love challenges and great expectations.”

Bono is a new addition to Al-Hilal, which made lavish deals and supported its ranks with international stars such as Brazilian striker Neymar, Portuguese midfielders Robin Neves and Serbian Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, Senegalese defense heart Kalido Coulibaly and Brazilian winger Malcolm.

Spanish newspapers reported that the Bono transfer deal amounted to 21 million euros (22.8 million dollars), while previous reports indicated that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich wanted him to join him to compensate for the injury of their Belgian goalkeepers, Thibaut Courtois and Manuel Neuer, respectively.

And Bono, 32, continued: “I came with the mentality of writing history with Al-Hilal. I think there is a great talent in the Arab countries and Saudi Arabia now that gives us an opportunity to prove that.”

Bono, who grew up with Moroccan Wydad and became a professional in its ranks in 2010, commented on joining the Saudi capital club: “We have known Al-Hilal for years. We played against him with Wydad in the Abha League and I watched his fan base. And finally (in the second round of the Club World Cup when Al-Hilal beat Wydad with kicks). Al-Tarjih) Although I am the son of Wydad and watched the confrontation, I knew that it would not be easy because Al-Hilal is a strong team.

After Wydad, Bono moved to Spain, specifically to Atletico Madrid in 2012, to return and guard Real Zaragoza’s lair on loan, then Girona and Seville.

Bono contributed strongly to the “Atlas Lions” achieving fourth place in the World Cup Qatar 2022, with amazing saves, especially in the penalty shootout against the Spanish national team in the final price.

The 55-cap has two titles during his career with Seville, where he won the European League competition “Europa League” in 2020 and 2023.

The news of the contract with Bono comes after losing the European Super Cup to Manchester City, England, on penalties 4-5, after they tied 1-1, in a match during which he starred between the three woods and deprived the triple champion of several achieved goals.

Bono is considered one of the few goalkeepers in the world who visited the net, as he scored with Seville against Real Mallorca in the Spanish League competitions.

Bono played 319 matches in his career with the clubs, scored clean sheets in 114 of them, and conceded 365 goals.