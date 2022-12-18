Morocco international Hakimi apologizes to FIFA chief Infantino for insult at World Cup

Moroccan defender Ashraf Hakimi has apologized to FIFA president Gianni Infantino for insulting him after the match for third place at the 2022 World Cup. This is reported Goal.

“Nothing happened. I was angry after the end of the match. I went to talk to him. I apologized for the words I said to him,” Hakimi said. He noted that he had great respect for Infantino and called him a friend.

Hakimi insulted Infantino after losing the match against Croatia. The reason for the player’s dissatisfaction was the unassigned second-half penalty against the Croats. “Hakimi spoke very, very loudly. He said, “It’s the second match in a row you’ve done this against us, what’s wrong with you?” Then Infantino left the room under the stands, and the crowd booed him, ”said journalist Johan Küçükaslan, who witnessed the incident.

On 17 December, Croatia beat Morocco 2-1. The head coach of the Moroccans congratulated the rivals on the victory and called their bronze medal at the tournament deserved.