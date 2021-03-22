Amr Obeid (Cairo)

Moroccan Yassin Bono scored a historic goal for Seville in the “La Liga”, but he is not the first for Arab goalkeepers in the major European leagues, as indicated by some Arab and international reports, because he is the second after a goal scored 9 years ago in the French League, signed by Ali Ahmeda at the time. , The international goalkeeper of the Comoros national team, to be the owner of the first goal of the Arab guards in the major leagues in the “Old Continent”, when he scored a fatal goal as well, like Bono, in the sixth round of the 2012-2013 edition in the French League.

Ahmed hit the ball with his head in the net of the Rennes stadium during the “90 + 5” minute, to give Toulouse the equalizer point at the time, after the result fell to 2-2, and the “violet” fans left the stadium in despair after the team was late with two goals to a goal, before scoring the historic goal that The goalkeeper celebrated him by prostrating and grateful to God. Yassin Bounou, with his historic goal with Seville, entered a “rare” Arab list, which now includes 13 goalkeepers with the rank of “top scorer”, representing 10 Arab countries. The star of the “Andalusian team” is the second Moroccan goalkeeper to score a goal, after his compatriot Khaled Fouhami, who played for both Wydad and Raja, and played in several European teams, but he scored his only goal with the Romanian Dinamo Bucharest.

Top of that special list, the capable Saudi goalkeeper, Muhammad Al-Deayea, scored 3 goals, compared to two goals for each of the 4 guards, most notably the “legendary Egyptian” Essam Al-Hadari, and the Jordanian “icon” Amer Shafia, then the two Algerians Fawzi Chaouchi and Mohamed Lamine Zamamoush, both of whom scored A goal from a penalty kick in a version of the African continent’s championships at club level.

Kuwait has two seats in that list, such as Algeria and Morocco, which are the Arab countries that have the most goal-scoring guards, and the funny thing is that Khaled Al-Fadhli gave a tie to Kuwait’s team in front of Salmiya, in the local league in 2006 from a header through a corner kick, just as his compatriot Khaled Al-Rashidi did after 6 years in favor of Al-Arabi team at the expense of the Kuwait team, and it is noteworthy that the famous Tunisian goalkeeper, Hamdi Al-Qasrawi, scored one goal during his career with the “blood and gold” team, and Saudi Abdullah Al-Mayouf scored a goal last year in favor of the “leader” with a penalty kick.

3 goals on that list can never be forgotten. Urban Pharaoh started with Al-Ahly in the 2002 African Super Cup, as part of the “Red Genie” quadruple in the box of South African Kaizer Chiefs, and “Al-Dam Al-Asali” scored his historic goal from an indirect free kick. 80 meters from the opponent’s goal, with a powerful shot that bounced off the post and hit the body of the goalkeeper before falling into the net, and the year 2018 witnessed two world-class goals for the giant Amer Shafia, who nodded the net of India from a distance of approximately 89 meters, which was repeated with The Omani star, Dawood Al-Kahali, during the 32nd round of the 2018/2019 edition of the King Qaboos Cup, aiming for the benefit of Al-Sohar team against its rival Saham.