Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Have you imagined yourself traveling to the countries of the world on the smell of food? And to know its culture and the components of its kitchen? This opportunity is available in the “Cooking Corner”, which is an essential part of the activities of the 12th edition of the “Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival”, which is currently being held at the Sharjah Expo Center, and will continue until the 29th of this month. During which Chef Alia Al Qasimi will be presented to the festival visitors about the secrets of Moroccan cuisine, and the most prominent of his sweet and savory dishes.

During the trip, Chef Alia Al Qasimi presented the method of cooking chicken tagine with lemon and olives, in addition to the method of preparing orange salad, but what was distinguished in that trip was the way the chef presented the cooking process, as it made it interactive and gave children the opportunity to learn about the ingredients, their quality and their benefits as well. Besides their natural sources, leaving room for them to touch these ingredients and taste some of them.

She says: “Some dishes in Moroccan cuisine depend on chicken and others on meat, while couscous is the main dish in it, as Moroccans used to cook and prepare it on Friday.” Some dishes depend on salty and sour ingredients, while others depend on fresh or dried fruits. Like plums, oranges, and dates too.

During the presentation, Chef Alia introduced the children to the spices used in cooking Moroccan dishes, showing the origins of some of these spices, such as saffron, which is one of the most expensive spices in the world, given the way it is extracted.