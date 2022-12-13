Lega, Marco Fiori and the racist insults to Morocco fans. The case

Marco Fiori ended up in the storm for the sentence addressed to the fans of Morocco: “Howler monkeys“. The group leader of the League in Sant’Arcangelo di Romagna heralds hers resignation: “I will leave politics – says Fiori to La Stampa -, I am amazed. It’s not hate speech. And then I had many collaborators from any breed. I was a hotel manager and hired Senegalese, Moroccans and Albanians. I even went out to dinner with those who behaved well. Mine was an unfortunate exitbut not at the levels of Calderoli who said “orangutan” to that one (the former minister Kyenge ed)… I have not offended anyone. I have never compared the monkeys to the Moroccans. There are also Asian monkeys, they should be offended too. I had said gorilla, all dark and black. Monkey is feminine, I like them even monkeys.”

“I apologized on Facebook. Now – continues Fiori in La Stampa – do they want to crucify me? Why don’t they get indignant about the destroyed cities come on fans? IS all disproportionate. I was already tired of politics. Where do I go at 51? I finish my mandate in 2024 and then I quit. When the effort overcomes the taste it is better stop. I wrote a “patata“, one bar joke. That’s all. If I will cheer Morocco tomorrow against France? It would seem like one to me mockeryand then I already brought him good luck. Salvini I didn’t hear it, I’m the last booger in the world.”

