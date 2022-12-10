Morocco achieved a historic milestone in Qatar this Saturday: after endless failed attempts, several traumatic defeats, an African team reached the semifinals of a World Cup for the first time. An unprecedented achievement that deserves a big celebration. So the fans of the Maghreb country took to the streets again in various towns in the Region of Murcia to celebrate the classification, as in previous victories.

Murcia, Cartagena, Lorca and Torre Pacheco are some of the scenarios that have been dyed red and green. After the final whistle, the agonizing suffering of the match ended, which gave way to ecstasy. Dressed in T-shirts, scarves and flags, the citizens of Moroccan origin celebrated the success with music, songs and sparklers.

In Murcia, one of the points with the most influx was the San Andrés neighborhood, where a good part of the collective present in the capital lives. Residents of the area and other fans from different parts of the city honked their car horns and even launched fireworks to express their joy at the triumph of their team.

In Lorca, the celebrations were concentrated in the San Diego park, which was completely packed with fans. According to what the Local Police of the municipality informed LA VERDAD, some 1,700 people gathered there for a party that passed without incident.