Moroccan drama makers are competing in the Ramadan race this year with a variety of works that address issues and topics drawn from reality, whose roles are embodied by the stars of the Moroccan screen, along with new faces..

What are the most prominent Moroccan dramas for Ramadan 2023?

“Al-Maktoob” and “The Way of the Roses”.“

Channel 2 returns this year with the second part of the drama series “Al-Maktoub”, which achieved the highest viewing rates during Ramadan 2022. .

The events of the second part of the Ramadan drama, which will be shown at 8:00 pm and 15 minutes local time, revolve around the ongoing conflicts between the Al-Maatawi family and the family of the popular singer Halima, especially after the death of Omar (the head of the Al-Maatawi family). .

The series is directed by Alaa Kaaboun, written by Faten Al-Yousifi, and starring Donia Boutazot, Mariam Al-Zaimi, Hind Benjbara, Rabih Al-Kati, Anas Al-Hamdoushi and Sakina Darabeel. .

Channel 2 also shows the series “The Way of the Roses”, which tells the story of a young village woman in love with roses who faces family problems that forced her to migrate to the city in search of a better future, but she will face a number of difficulties and challenges. .

The dramatic work, which is shown every Thursday at 10 at night, directed by Hisham Al-Jabari, starring Al-Saadia Lutheeb, Sabah Benshwekh, Nada Hedawi, Nasser Aqbab, and Mansour Badri. .



“There are circumstances and the treachery of time“

The network of programs on “Channel One” includes a number of drama series, including the series “Kayneh Dhofar”, which revolves around a social framework around the story of three women who have left prison and are trying to integrate into society despite the difficulties they will face. .

The series is shown daily at midnight and 20 minutes. It is directed by Idris Al-Roukh, written by Bushra Malak, starring Rawia, Samia Agrio, Ibtisam Al-Arousi, Abd Al-Nabi Al-Banawi, Hajar Al-Masdouki and Abd Al-Rahim Al-Manyari. .

Among the dramas programmed in the month of Ramadan on “Channel One” is the series “Treachery of Time”, which tells the story of an architect who manages to win a large tender coinciding with his knowledge of his mother’s illness, who needs a spinal cord transplant to decide to donate to her, but he will be surprised that the results of his analysis do not match the results. His mother, who will pass away before telling him the truth .

The series “Treachery of Time” will be shown from Monday to Thursday at ten o’clock at night and ten minutes. .

On the Arab channels, MBC 5 is showing the fifth part of the series “Salamat Abu Al-Banat”, which achieved high viewership rates during previous seasons.

This work is starring Muhammad Khaye, Al-Saadia Deeb, Fatima Al-Zahraa Baladi, Salma Salah El-Din, Omar Lotfi, and others, and it is directed by Hisham Al-Jabari. .



Production momentum and diversity of subjects