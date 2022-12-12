The Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc informed this Monday (12.Dec.2022) that it plans to operate 30 special flights to transport fans from the city of Casablanca to Doha, in Qatar, for the country’s game in the semifinal of the World Cup against France on Wednesday (14. ten).

Flights with promotional prices depart on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, as announced by the company.

Morocco became the 1st African team to reach the semifinals in a World Cup after winning the match against the Portuguese team on Saturday (10.10). Striker Youssef En-Nesyri scored the only goal of the match, in the 42nd minute of the 1st half.

Only 3 other African teams had come close to qualifying for the semifinals of a World Cup. In 1990, the Cameroon team surprised and was the 1st African team to reach the quarterfinals, losing to the British in the phase.

Another team that also reached this stage of the competition was Senegal in 2002, but ended up losing to Turkey in extra time. The most recent participation of an African team in the quarterfinals was in 2010, when the Ghana team lost to the Uruguayan team in the World Cup hosted in South Africa.

The Moroccan national team has already secured US$39 million in prize money distributed by Fifa (International Football Federation). Selections are paid by the entity as they progress through the tournament. In the Qatar edition, more than US$ 2 billion will be disbursed in prize money – 10% more than in 2018.

The Moroccan team is the most expensive among the African teams that competed in the World Cup. The cast is valued at $1.4 billion.

MOROCCO AND WOMEN

The midfielder of the Moroccan national team Sofiane Boufal went viral on social networks when he celebrated the team’s classification with his mother at the Al Thumama stadium, in Doha.

Watch:

The relationship between the player and the mother drew attention because, like Qatar, Morocco is a country where men and women do not have the same rights.

There are several reports of violence against women due to the religious orientation adopted by the State. The African country has a majority Muslim population.

In this condition, women have specific clothes that they can use and, in many cases, are forced to live under the yoke of their fathers or husbands – who are rarely chosen by them to marry.

CUP TABLE

O Power360 made a detailed table of the World Cup in Qatar. To have the PDF file for printing, click here (9 MB). If you prefer the PNG file, click here (group stage) and here (final phase).

FIFA WORLD CUP

The Football World Cup is a private for-profit sporting event. It is carried out every 4 years by the fifa (International Football Federation), which hopes to have record revenue with the event in Qatar in 2022. The teams qualify through preliminary knockout matches. The technical committee and the cast of each team that competes in the competition are chosen by private entities.

In the case of Brazil, it is up to the CBF (Confederação Brasileira de Futebol) define who the coach is and which players are “summoned” (in reality, everyone is invited and whoever is interested goes; as the commercial gain from marketing is great, the athletes always respond to the “summons”) .

The government of Brazil has no influence on the selection of the team that participates in the tournament. That is, it is not the country that is represented in the World Cup, but a football team chosen by a private entity.