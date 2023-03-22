Senator says he will make a statement this Wednesday; criminals planned “murders and extortion through kidnapping”

the senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) thanked this Wednesday (22.Mar.2023) the PF (Federal Police) for dismantling a group that intended to carry out attacks against him. The congressman announced that he will make a statement on the case on the Senate floor this afternoon.

In your profile on twitterthe senator stated that the plans would be a “retaliation” of the PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital), the largest criminal organization in Brazil. O Power360 confirmed that the group investigated by the PF is part of the PCC. Moro said he was grateful for the “support and work done” of security agents.

“On the PCC’s retaliation plans against me, my family and other public agents, I will make a statement in the afternoon from the Senate tribune. For now, I thank the PF, PM/PR, Senate and Chamber legislative police, PM/SP, MPE/SP, and their leaders for their support and work done”, Moro wrote.

Here’s what is known so far: