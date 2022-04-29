Senator commented on the decision of the UN Human Rights Committee, which considered Moro partial in Lula’s trial

the senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) said this Thursday (28.Apr.2022) that former judge Sergio Moro “smeared the toga” to remove the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) of the 2018 elections. The congressman made the statement at the twitterwhen commenting on the decision of the UN Human Rights Committee (United Nations) that considered Moro partial in the PT’s judgment.

“The UN proclaimed to the whole world what Brazil already knew since the STF decision in 2021. Moro soiled his toga to remove Lula from the 2018 election. He was Bolsonaro’s first pet thug who expelled him and adopted new delinquents”, wrote Renan.

Here’s the publication:

Recently, Renan Calheiros and the governor of Alagoas, Renan Filho (MDB), had a long conversation with Lula in São Paulo. The duo from Alagoas defended that the MDB declare support for the PT already in the 1st round “if the party does not have a competitive candidate”.

UN decision

The UN Human Rights Committee concluded that Sergio Moro was biased in the judgment of the Lava Jato cases against Lula. He also considered that the PT’s political rights were injured when he was prevented from contesting the 2018 elections.

The body is responsible for overseeing compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which to date has been ratified by 173 States, including Brazil.

In response, Moro praised the success of Lava Jato and said he had no “content access” of the decision of the UN committee. He defended the legitimacy of the sentences and stated that “Lula was convicted of corruption in 3 instances”.