Moro spoke ironically that former deputy María Corina Machado, declared ineligible for 15 years by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, will be able to speak about Venezuelan “democracy” | Photo: EFE/André Borges

Senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) informed this Saturday (1st) that the Brazilian Senate should soon hear the former Venezuelan deputy María Corina Machado, one of the favorites in the opposition primaries for the 2024 presidential elections in Venezuela, who had its ineligibility for 15 years decreed by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro.

“We will soon hear from María Corina Machado, in the Brazilian Federal Senate. The Lula government acts to block the hearing, but we will insist. She will be able to talk about this Venezuelan ‘democracy’ that tries to prevent free elections”, Moro wrote on Twitter, referring to a statement by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

On Thursday (29), in an interview with Rádio Gaúcha, Lula said, when asked why he did not call the Chavista regime a dictatorship, that “the concept of democracy is relative”.

On Friday (30), Venezuelan deputy José Brito released a document from the Comptroller General of Venezuela, which confirmed that María Corina Machado is prevented from running for elected office for 15 years.

The body of the Chavista dictatorship claimed that Machado’s ineligibility occurred after a property investigation that pointed to acts against Venezuela’s “public ethics, administrative morality, the rule of law, peace and sovereignty”.

On Twitter, the former deputy denied the accusations and said she intended to continue running in the Venezuelan opposition primaries, which will be held in October.