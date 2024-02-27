Statement was given after a closed meeting with Senappen leadership to discuss escape in Mossoró

The senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) said this Tuesday (27.Feb.2024) that the Senate Public Security Committee asked the leadership of Senappen (National Secretariat for Penal Policies) for a schedule on the construction of walls in federal prisons. Earlier, the commission held a secret meeting with the secretariat to discuss the escape of 2 prisoners from a federal prison in Mossoró (RN), on February 14.

“They want to build new walls in prisons that don’t have them. So we need to know a schedule”, said Moro. The senator was the one who presented the request for the meeting to be held.

According to the senator, it will also be necessary to discuss the restructuring of the careers of federal penitentiary police officers so that these professionals are valued and not co-opted by criminal organizations.

“There is a need to restructure the careers of federal prison police officers who work among the worst criminals in the country. An extremely risky activity. In fact, police officers have been murdered several times in the past,” Moro said.

The congressman stated that the government is committed to sending a PL (bill) on the topic. “An important point was this commitment from the federal government to forward a career restructuring project”he declared after the meeting.

Senappen's national secretary, André Garcia, was the one who answered the senators' questions.

Some congressmen who participated in the closed meeting complained about the discretion. “I did not see in the information that reasons were given for the meeting to be closed”he said Alessandro Vieira (MDB-SE) when leaving the meeting.

When questioned, Moro said that the meeting was secret to give “freedom” to senators and not compromise confidential information about the country's public security. “The hearing was closed because we wanted to have the freedom to ask questions about sensitive data and also receive answers about sensitive acts”he stated.

Senappen is responsible for the supervision and maintenance of federal prisons. It is also responsible for controlling the application of the Criminal Execution Law.

On February 16, the PF (Federal Police) showed a hole located near the lamp in one of the cells where the 2 prisoners were kept. The fugitives would have torn down the entire structure to escape. There is still no information on how it was broken.



Hole was identified in the cell of one of the prisoners who escaped from the Mossoró Federal Penitentiary

UNDERSTAND

Criminals Rogério da Silva Mendonça and Deibson Cabral Nascimento have been on the run since the early hours of February 14th.

After the case, the federal government removed the entire management of the penitentiary, temporarily appointed federal police officer Carlos Luis Vieira Pires as director and suspended visits, sunbathing and internal assistance at the prison. O Ministry of Justice reviewed equipment and security protocols in other federal penitentiaries in the country.

In addition to Mossoró, there are maximum security units in Catanduvas (PR), Campo Grande (MS), Porto Velho (RO) and Distrito Federal. Penitentiaries are the responsibility of the National Penitentiary Department, a body linked to the Ministry of Justice.

Rogério and Deibson were the first inmates in the country's history to escape from one of these prisons.

The two took a family hostage on Friday night (Feb 16) in a house 3 km from the penitentiary. They stole cell phones, food and held residents hostage for around 4 hours. Using telephone sets, they made calls to Rio de Janeiro. There is a suspicion that they are linked to the Red Command.

According to investigators, the forested search region makes the search difficult, although there are helicopters and drones providing aerial control. Now, the police are trying to track criminals using their cell phone signal. The hypothesis is that they are only leaving the forest at night to look for food and water.