Senator says the minister made misogynistic comments regarding the suspension of secrecy of an operation against the PCC

the senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) criticized in this Friday (24.Mar.2023) m’s postureMinister of Secom (Secretary of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic), Paulo Pimentafor taking a position against the decision that removed the secrecy of the investigations of the PCC’s (First Command of the Capital) attack plans.

“In addition to the misogyny, the Minister of Propaganda of the PT lies, as the secrecy of the investigation was only lifted after the delegate of the case had agreed in writing with the measure”wrote Moro in his profile on twitter.

The senator’s demonstration took place after his wife Rosangela Moro (União Brasil-SP) share a print with Pimenta’s tweets about the judge Gabriela Hardt, from the 9th Federal Court of Curitibadisapproving of Paulo Pimenta’s opinion and classifying his position as a “Government Attack”.

“Misogyny?”questioned the federal deputy.

According to the senator, the suspension of secrecy did not harm the investigations, since the perpetrators already had access to the files after the arrests. And finally asked: “Does the minister have the decency to apologize?”.

Here are Paulo Pimenta’s comments on the withdrawal of secrecy: