Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/22/2023 – 16:41

Members of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s base and the opposition used social media to comment on Argentina’s presidential elections, which take place this Sunday, the 22nd. Allies of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), such as senator Ciro Nogueira (PP -PI) and federal deputy Osmar Terra (MDB-RS), declared support for Javier Milei, a candidate who adheres to the libertarian ideology. He defends Argentina’s exit from Mercosur, the closure of the country’s central bank and the adoption of the dollar as the official currency. And he has already announced that the elected official will break relations with Brazil because he considers Lula to be a communist.

“I Milei, you Milastes, he Kirchinou, we Milamos, You Milastes, they Kirchinaram. Argentina Libre!”, declared Ciro on the social network “X”, signaling support for candidate Javier Milei and criticism of Kirchnerism, a group led by former president Néstor Kirchner and current vice-president Cristina Kirchner, who support government candidate Sergio Massa.

Senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR), former Minister of Justice under Bolsonaro, defended the vote against Massa, who is supported by the current Argentine president, Alberto Fernandéz. The parliamentarian highlighted that Milei and Patricia Bullrich (candidate from former president Mauricio Macri’s group) “represent the opportunity to say goodbye to Kirchnerism”. Massa is a politician linked to Peronism, as is the Kirchner family.

Milei has already received support from Bolsonaro himself and, as shown by Coluna do Estadão, a group of 69 Bolsonaro deputies prepared a letter to be delivered to him this Sunday, election day, criticizing President Fernández, one of President Lula’s main allies. in Latin America. They cite the high inflation rate and try to link the Argentine left to authoritarian regimes. The document must be delivered by hand by deputies Rodrigo Valadares (União-SE), Marcel Van Hattem (Novo-RS) and Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP).

Deputies allied with Lula’s base, such as Rogério Correa (PT-MG), Fernanda Melchionna (PSOL-RS) and Jandira Feghali (PCdoB-RJ) shared a video comparing Milei to Bolsonaro, but did not declare support for any candidate. “If elected, it will be as big a tragedy for the country as the ineligibility was in Brazil,” said Jandira.

Milei is a staunch critic of Lula, has already called him a prisoner, a thief and a communist and has even promised to cut ties with Brazil if elected.

The former president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (PSDB-RJ) spoke in favor of Massa, who according to him, “was an excellent President of the Chamber of Deputies, and has acted in a very important way at the head of the Ministry of Economy, despite all the difficulties faced by Argentina”.

Government leader Sergio Massa is the candidate closest to the Brazilian government, as Lula is a declared ally of current president Alberto Fernandéz. Brazil even acted to release a loan of US$ 1 billion to Argentina, through the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF). The strategy strengthens Massa’s name in the election.

Regardless of who wins the Argentine elections, Lula has already stated that he intends to maintain relations with the neighboring country. “When there is an election, Brazil, as a State, will negotiate with the Argentine State, regardless of who the president is,” he said, at a press conference in August, after a Brics summit.