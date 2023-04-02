Senator Sérgio Moro (União Brasil-PR) said this Saturday that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva disclosed “serious misinformation” about the plan of the First Command of the Capital (PCC) to kidnap the parliamentarian. Last week, the petista said he believed in a “Moro frame-up” when commenting on the case. The former judge participated on Saturday in the 9th edition of the Brazil Conference, in a panel on the regulation of fake news.

For the senator, the president set a bad example in terms of disinformation when he spoke of a “framing”. Moro also said he was concerned about the current management’s proposal to create an autonomous entity to supervise whether platforms are complying with regulatory standards. The government sent suggestions to the Fake News bill, as reported by Federal Deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP). The former judge said he saw a risk of censorship in the propositions.

The Minister of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), Vinícius de Carvalho, another panelist at the table, countered the former judge. “I am sure that it is not at all the intention of the Lula government to censor what people say or do not say on social networks. The Lula government is not the Bolsonaro government,” he said.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.