Senator stated that he talks about “buying” Gilmar’s habeas corpus, although it may be considered unfortunate, he does not accuse the minister

the senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) stated that, although his talk about “purchase” habeas corpus of the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Gilmar Mendes can be “considered unfortunate, contains no indictment against any minister”. He stated that the videos “edited” were published byunscrupulous people” as “single purpose” to disagree with the STF.

The statement was given on video to comment on the request for arrest for slander filed by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) against him.

“I have always treated the Federal Supreme Court with respect, whether when I praised it or when, exercising freedom of expression, I criticized it. […] We are in dark times where freedom and due process are being pushed aside.”he declared.

“I come here to register my indignation for the complaint that was offered against me by the PGR. Last friday (20.Apr.2023), unscrupulous people published edited videos on the internet with the sole purpose of alienating me from the Federal Supreme Court.

“On that occasion, I told the press that the videos had been taken out of context, that they were part of the context of a joke and that, although the speech can be considered unfortunate, it does not contain any accusations against any minister.

“I have always treated the Federal Supreme Court with respect, whether when I praised it or when, exercising freedom of expression, I criticized it. Now, what astonishes me is that a senator of the Republic was denounced in 3 days – without even having been previously heard to clarify the circumstances, without even having considered the explanations that were offered.

“We are in dark times where freedom and due process are being pushed aside. In the Senate, I will fight these injustices.”