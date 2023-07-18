Estadão Contenti

07/17/2023 – 20:35

Faced with an adverse environment at the Regional Electoral Court of Paraná – after changes in the composition of the Court that could jeopardize his mandate – Senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) attributes to ‘fantasy speculation’ the actions that accuse him of abuse of economic power. ‘They are a mere stratagem by the PT to silence, in the Venezuelan fashion, the democratic opposition’, declared Moro to the Estadão this Monday the 17th.

The TRE of Paraná has undergone recent changes in its staff. These changes could pave the way for an unfavorable scenario for Moro, according to the newspaper’s investigation. Newspaperconfirmed by the report of the Estadão.

Former judge in Paraná’s own Justice, Moro is investigated mainly on suspicion of abuse of economic power in the pre-campaign of the 2022 elections, with electoral spending above the limits established by law. The process is still in the evidence production phase, but both political opponents and allies point out that recent changes in the TRE-PR have undermined the favorable climate that the senator enjoyed until last month.

The main change was the change in the reporting of the process, which was in the hands of Mário Helton Jorge. In June, the judge joined the actions of Lula’s PT and Bolsonaro’s PL that ask for Moro’s impeachment for slush 2 and, in one of his last actions in the TRE, he took a decision in favor of Moro, denying requests for due diligence from the parties, starting with for the issuance of a search and seizure warrant against the former judge, including the collection of the congressman’s cell phone, in addition to breaking his telematic, bank and fiscal secrecy.

Helton Jorge again spoke out in favor of Moro, denying the PL to exclude a defense witness in the action. Based on the judge’s posture, the expectation was that he would give an opinion against the representation.

However, Helton ended up moving away from the rapporteurship after his speech became widespread stating that the culture of Paraná is ‘superior’ to that of the North and Northeast regions. The Court of Justice of Paraná itself went public to say that it does not endorse the position of the judge, who ended his mandate at the TRE on July 4.

The report of the action, then, was taken over by the judge D’Artagnan Serpa Sá, who is not identified as a supporter of Lava Jato methods and is appointed as a magistrate with independence to stop any pressure from Moro’s allies.

The inauguration of new members in court, on the 5th, also increase the tension that weighs against Moro. Lawyer Julio Jacob Junior, for example, is linked to former Tucano governor Beto Richa, who was the target of Operation Lava Jato. Furthermore, Jacob Junior was nominated by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in April. Judge Anderson Ricardo Fogaça is also seen as among those who could vote against Moro if there is solid evidence.

There are also allies of the former judge in court and the situation is not defined. However, the scenario is not favorable. After the TRE, the Superior Electoral Court should also give its position – in June, the same court ordered the impeachment of Deltan Dallagnol, Moro’s ally in Operation Lava Jato.

What does the PL impute to Bolsonaro’s former minister?

In the lawsuit pending in the TRE, which was joined to the PT’s lawsuit, the PL maintains that Moro’s pre-campaign was ‘irregular’ and caused ‘electoral imbalance’, from the moment the senator disclosed his affiliation with Podemos and the pre-candidacy for President of the Republic, until he is elected by União Brasil to the Senate for Paraná.

“The investigated orchestrated a set of actions to take advantage of the structure and exposure of the presidential pre-campaign to, in a second moment, migrate to a dispute with less visibility, smaller circumscription and a spending ceiling twenty times lower, carrying with it all the advantages and benefits accumulated unduly, harming the equality of conditions between the candidates for the position of Senator in the State of Paraná”, argued the party.

The lawsuit filed by the legend attributes to Moro: alleged illicit raising and illicit spending of resources, cashier 2; abuse of economic power by violating campaign spending limits; misuse of the media; diversion of party resources.

What does the PT impute to Lula’s executioner in Lava Jato?

Lula’s party, on the other hand, points to evidence that Moro used ‘resources from the Party Fund and the Special Campaign Fund, in addition to other suspicious financial movements, to build and project his image as a pre-candidate for an elective position in the 2022 election, irrespective of the position in dispute’.

“There are several indications that in collusion, the investigated carried out triangulation of values ​​​​from the party fund and the electoral fund also between the two political parties for which the former judge was a pre-candidate, practicing numerous illegalities that expressly confront electoral norms, in addition to of being able to configure common offenses, to be investigated by the competent bodies”, maintained the PT.

The lawsuit filed by the PT imputes to Moro illegal fundraising, abuse of economic power, appropriation of resources or amounts intended for electoral financing and possible crimes of cash 2 and laundering of public resources.

WITH THE WORD, SENATOR SERGIO MORO

To the report by Estadão, Senator Sergio Moro stated that the actions – filed by both the PT and the PL – ‘are based on fanciful speculation’ and are a mere ‘PT trick’ together with ‘opportunists who lost the election’ to silence ‘the democratic opposition’. See the note in full:

The actions are based on fanciful speculations, such as that my pre-presidential candidacy would be a mere subterfuge to make myself known in Paraná, which makes no sense. Deep down, they are a mere PT stratagem to silence, in the Venezuelan fashion, the democratic opposition, allied with opportunists who lost the election. It is disrespectful to democracy and to 1.953 million voters in Paraná.

The senator’s defense also spoke about campaign expenses that would have exceeded the established ceiling of R$ 4.4 million. Moro declared BRL 5.2 million, but the defense, in a note, states that certain expenses are not included in the limit. Read in full:

