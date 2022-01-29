The pre-candidate of Podemos for the Presidency of the Republic, Sérgio Moro, declared this Friday, 28, that he received a monthly salary of US$ 45 thousand (R$ 241 thousand) from the consultancy Alvarez & Marsal, in the United States, between November 2020. and November of last year. The ex-judge’s compensation in the period of one year totaled R$ 3.65 million, including a bonus.

“I hope that we are ushering in a new era of transparency for public figures,” said Moro. The former Lava Jato judge also challenged former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to reveal how much he earned in lectures and mocked the purchase of a high-end home by Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) in Brasília, for BRL 6 million.

“In the United States, I had to rent a place to live. I don’t have the possibility to buy a mansion in (Lake) Paranoá in cash, in kind,” said the presidential candidate.

Moro’s statements were made during a live broadcast on social media, alongside deputy Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP), who will migrate to Podemos and started to assist the former judge in the digital strategy of his pre-campaign. Moro and Kim announced that they opened the “Open the accounts, BolsoLula” campaign.

“I was asked to be transparent, that Lula and Bolsonaro also be transparent, in cracks, in offices, in account of the farm in Atibaia and the accounts of the lectures received by Lula”, said the Podemos pre-candidate for Palácio do Highland.

Values

The demand to reveal the salary has intensified in recent weeks and was exploited by electoral opponents of the former Minister of Justice, such as Ciro Gomes (PDT) and PT leaders. Lula’s party evaluated the possibility of collecting signatures to create a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) to investigate the case, but the idea was discarded after the party consulted technicians and concluded that the initiative lacked legal approval.

Provoked by prosecutor Lucas Furtado and by order of Minister Bruno Dantas, the Federal Audit Court (TCU) opened a procedure to investigate a possible conflict of interest in Moro’s performance in the consultancy. The Court charged the terms of the contract and amounts provided for at termination, including Moro’s salary. In response, the company provided earnings reports, but did not disclose the salary paid to the former judge.

Moro’s relationship with the consultancy has been questioned since the ex-judge signed the contract, in November 2020. Alvarez & Marsal participates in the judicial recovery process of the construction company Odebrecht (now Novonor). The company was the target of Lava Jato, whose cases were judged by Moro when he was a judge of the 13th Federal Court of Justice in Curitiba.

‘Irrelevant’

THE Estadão spoke with the CEO of Alvarez & Marsal Brasil, Marcelo Gomes, and with the managing partner of Alvarez & Marsal Administração Judicial, Eduardo Seixas, shortly before the opening of the data. After Moro’s live broadcast, the company will send the compiled information to TCU. According to the executives, the company’s management and the former judge reached an agreement that publicizing the salary was the best way. “We are doing this because Moro authorized us to do so,” said Seixas.

“It was a consensus (our) that it made no sense to continue with a bombardment of information that is irrelevant and that should be passed on,” added Gomes. During the broadcast, Kim Kataguiri read a clause in Moro’s contract with the consultancy in which the ex-judge pledged not to deal with processes of Lava Jato targets.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

