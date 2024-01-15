Senator claims that investigation opened at the request of the PGR and PF is based on the “confused fantasies” of businessman Tony Garcia

The senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) said this Monday (15.jan.2024) not to fear “any investigation” for saying that I have always acted to “fight crime”. However, he regretted the opening of the investigation authorized by the STF (Federal Court of Justice) “about facts from almost 20 years ago”.

The congressman claims that the investigation is based “in the confused fantasies of a convicted criminal and without elements to support it”.

UNDERSTAND

Moro will be investigated for a plea bargain that would have been used to wiretap public authorities and businesspeople. The investigation was opened at the request of the PGR (Attorney General's Office) and the PF (Federal Police).

O Power360 had access to the petition sent to the Supreme Court by the PGR. In the document, the organization states that Moro instructed former state deputy and businessman Tony Garcia to monitor judges and judges at the Court of Justice of Paraná, protected by the prerogative of function. The agreement would have come from a plea agreement signed with the MP (Public Ministry) in 2004.

The investigation was authorized by Minister Dias Toffoli, of the STF, on December 19 and is under secrecy.

According to Tony Garcia, the request would also involve the monitoring of advisors from the State Court of Auditors and ministers from the STJ (Superior Court of Justice).

At the time, the businessman was responding to an investigation into fraud by Consórcio Garibaldi, of which he was a partner. According to him, Moro forced him to monitor names that were not part of the case, including suspects involved in Lava Jato. The reason would be the wide network of contacts maintained by Garcia.