Senator called the court decision that suspended the network in Brazil illegal and disproportionate

The senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) stated, this Sunday (September 1, 2024), that it will continue publishing on X (formerly Twitter) from a friend who is in the United States. The social network was suspended by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) last Friday (August 30).

However, Brazilians abroad continue to have normal access to the platform. This is how this digital newspaper read the messages posted by the businessman and replicates them in this text, as they are of public interest and have journalistic relevance.

“Ps.: Until the court decision is reviewed for its illegality and disproportionality, I asked a friend in the US to post from there on my network. If the press can use correspondents, I can use my friends abroad.”said the senator at X. Moro stated that he will continue to use the network as a means of communication “with the people of Paraná and with the international community.”

UNDERSTAND THE X SUSPENSION

The clash between Musk and the Brazilian Judiciary has intensified since August 17, when the profile of Global Government Relations of the X announced that it would close its office in Brazil, but that the social network would continue to be available to Brazilians. In the publication, the company stated that the measure was taken because of Moraes’ decisions.

In the document, which is part of a confidential process, it is possible to read that Moraes requested the blocking of profiles that published messages “antidemocratic” or with hateful content against authorities – it is not clear how this would have been configured as a violation of Brazilian laws.

The company, however, did not comply with the orders. The judge then increased the fine and gave 24 hours to freeze the accounts, under penalty of arrest for disobeying the court order. He also ordered the arrest of Rachel de Oliveira Villa Nova Conceição. “for disobedience to a court order”. Rachel de Oliveira is cited as “representative” of X in Brazil.

On Wednesday (August 28), Moraes ordered the company to identify a legal representative in Brazil within 24 hours, under penalty of having its operations suspended throughout the country. The deadline expired at 8:07 p.m. on Thursday (August 29). On Friday (August 30), the minister ordered the suspension of X in Brazil. Here is the full of the decision (PDF – 374 kB).

Access, however, may take until Wednesday (September 4) to be completely blocked. This is because Moraes gave two different deadlines for compliance with the decision. Anatel was given a 24-hour deadline to notify all internet providers in the country after the notification. This deadline ended on Saturday (August 31), around 5 pm, when the entity must notify the Supreme Court of compliance with the ruling.

For internet operators, as well as app stores, the decision grants a period of up to 5 days, counting from the date of communication from Anatel, to adopt the necessary measures to block access to X in the country. In other words, until Wednesday (4th September).