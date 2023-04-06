Senator Sérgio Moro (União Brasil-PR) submitted a request to unarchive the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 25/2020, which obliges the president to comply with the Public Prosecutor’s Office’s triple list for choosing the Attorney General of the Republic ( PGR). The request also covers a PEC and five bills related to the fight against corruption. Former Lava Jato judge, Moro got 27 signatures for the proposals to go back through the process.

The issue is sensitive for Planalto, as Augusto Aras’ mandate ends in September. A little over a month ago, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated that he does not intend to follow the triple stripe that will be presented by the National Association of Public Prosecutors (ANPR). The measure still causes discontent among the category, since the nominations are made by an internal voting system. In addition, one of the prerogatives of the position is the investigation of the President of the Republic.

The rule for choosing the PGR is in article 128 of the Constitution, target of the PEC unfiled this Tuesday, 5th. the reappointment. The name must still pass through the Senate, which needs to approve it by an absolute majority (more than half of the members, not the quorum).

PEC 25/2020, presented by former Senator Lasier Martins (Podemos-RS), adds to the constitutional text that the appointment made by the president must, mandatorily, be made “from a triple list forwarded by the careers” of the Federal Public Ministry and the States. In the original justification of the proposal, the text talks about “ensuring the autonomy, legitimacy and transparency in the choice of the PGR” and that “it is not healthy for the institution and democracy for any doubts to hover over the exemption of those who occupy the honorable position”.

Until the second government of Dilma Roussef (PT), the indications of the triple list were respected. In 2017, Michel Temer (MDB) chose the runner-up on the list, Raquel Dodge. The Attorney General served only one term and, in 2019, was replaced by Augusto Aras, who was outside the triple list and was chosen by Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Despite the harsh criticism made by members of the Public Ministry, in 2021 Aras was reappointed.

The legislative proposals covered by the request headed by Moro have in common the call to combat corruption, the hardening of investigations and the fulfillment of sentences. The second PEC of the package, nº 89/2019, also authored by Lasier Martins, prohibits pardon (one of the forms of extinguishing punishment in criminal law) and commutation of sentence (a “partial” pardon, which reduces or slows down the conviction ) in crimes against the Public Administration, the financial system or money laundering.

Two bills (100/2016 and 429/2017) aim to amend the Political Parties Law. The oldest was proposed by Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), now allied with the government, in order to allow acronyms to be penalized for crimes of corruption. The other PL, by former Senator Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG), establishes mandatory compliance programs within parties.

The current Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, is the author of another bill targeted by Moro’s group. In 2021, she presented a proposal that aims to allow telephone interception without a court order, in the event of crimes that endanger life, freedom or sexual dignity. Two other bills propose changes to the Telephone Interception Law and prohibit nepotism in contracting outsourced services.

The Internal Rules of the Senate establish that, for the unfiling of legislative proposals filed due to the end of their authors’ mandate, the signature of 1/3 of the members of the House is required. The fraction corresponds exactly to the 27 parliamentarians who sign the application headed by Sérgio Moro.

Most of the signatories – five in total – belong to the PL, the party of former president Jair Bolsonaro. The other acronyms with more expression are PSDB, Podemos, Republicans, PP, PSD and União Brasil.

See the full list of senators who signed the petition:

1. Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE)

2. Astronaut Marcos Pontes (PL-SP)

3. Carlos Viana (PODEMOS-MG)

4. Cleitinho (REPUBLICANOS-MG)

5. Eduardo Girão (NOVO-CE)

6. Eduardo Gomes (PL-TO)

7. Efraim Filho (UNIÃO-PB)

8. Esperidião Amin (PP-SC)

9. Hamilton Mourao (REPUBLICANOS-RS)

10. Irajá (PSD-TO)

11. Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF)

12. Jaime Bagattoli (PL-RO)

13. Jorge Kajuru (PSB-GO)

14. Laércio Oliveira (PP-SE)

15. Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS)

16. Mara Gabrilli (PSD-SP)

17. Marcio Bittar (UNIÃO-AC)

18. Marcos do Val (PODEMOS-ES)

19. Margareth Buzetti (PSD-MT)

20. Mecias de Jesus (REPUBLICANOS-RR)

21. Plínio Valério (PSDB-AM)

22. Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN)

23. Romário (PL-RJ)

24. Sergio Moro (UNIÃO-PR)

25. Styvenson Valentim (PODEMOS-RN)

26. Tereza Cristina (PP-MS)

27. Zequinha Marinho (PL-PA)