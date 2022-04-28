According to an international organization, the Lava Jato operation violated the political rights of former president Lula.

Former judge Sergio Moro released a note in which he praises the success of the Lava Jato operation and says he had no “content access” of the decision of the UN Human Rights Committee (United Nations) that considered him partial in the Lula trial.

Moro defends the legitimacy of the sentences, and says that “Lula was convicted of corruption in 3 instances. His arrest was authorized by the STF.” “It was an institutional action resulting from the corruption discovered at Petrobras. The company owned by Brazilians has already recovered, in fact, 6 billion reais due to the work of Lava Jato”he added.

Read the former judge’s full statement:

“Former President Lula was convicted of corruption in three instances of the Judiciary and at the hands of nine magistrates. His arrest was authorized by the STF in March 2018. It was an institutional action arising from the corruption discovered at Petrobras. The company owned by Brazilians has already recovered, in fact, 6 billion reais due to the work of Lava Jato. About the UN internal committee report, I will only comment when I have access to the content”.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

According to a decision by the UN Human Rights Committee, Lula’s trial violated articles of the International Covenant of Civil and Political Rights, ratified by 173 States, including Brazil. The provisions deal with the right to a fair and impartial trial, the right to privacy and respect for political rights.

During the investigations, Moro approved a request by prosecutors to intercept the phones of Lula, his family members and lawyers. He also released the contents of the recordings before formally instituting the charges.

The then judge also issued a warrant of coercive conduct to get Lula to testify. The warrant was leaked to the press and, subsequently, photographs of Lula were taken by the media as if he were in prison.

Moro sentenced Lula to 9 years in prison in July 2017. The following year, in January, his sentence was increased to 12 years by the federal regional court.

In April 2018, he began serving his sentence with appeals still pending. The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) rejected Lula’s candidacy for the October presidential elections on the grounds that legislation in the country prevents anyone convicted of certain crimes and under certain conditions from running for public office, including pending appeals.

The UN committee considered that the impediment to running in the 2018 elections violated PT’s political rights, that the disclosure of the recordings violated the right to privacy and that the former judge was biased.

The Federal Supreme Court overturned Lula’s conviction in 2021, ruling that then-Judge Moro had no jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute these cases, and overturned the investigation on the grounds that the then-judge was not considered impartial.

The UN determined that the Brazilian government must present a document within 180 days explaining the measures it will take to repair the damage.