New revelations on the Moro case and the role of the CIA

“The CIA had its hands tied.” New details on the Moro murder after more than 40 years. To reveal them is the Journal, which gives an account of the admiral’s admission Stanfield Turner, director of the CIA between 1977 and 1981, contained in a letter dated June 1, 1978. Recipient, Edward P. Boland, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

“Turner’s letter, discovered by il Giornale in one of the CIA archives declassified thanks to the Freedom of Information Act, rewrites, at least in part, the story of the involvement (or rather, the lack of involvement) of the US intelligence agency in the kidnapping affair and the killing of the Christian Democrat statesman”, explains the Journal.

Why was his hands tied? The newspaper always explains: “The risk, for Turner, in accepting the Italian request, would have been that of exposing himself to a scandal or a commission of inquiry. The Br based on a Presidential Finding (presidential assessment) established months earlier, were not involved in international terrorism events. This, despite the suspicions that the CIA itself had at the time about the training received by some members of the Red Brigades in countries of the then Soviet bloc, or about other ties of the Red Brigades with foreign groups and organizations”.

The Giornale concludes: “Aid to the Italians in the Moro affair, in short, risked being judged by Congress as equivalent to “interference” in the democratic activities of a foreign country”. According to the newspaper, the conclusion of the letter is ambiguous. Turner first says that “however, we have done everything that was requested of us by the Italian government”, then concludes as follows: “At the time of Moro’s death, however, we were still debating a new presidential evaluation to make sure that our hands were not tied if developed a new request or a new opportunity”.

