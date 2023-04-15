Video reverberated on social networks; Senator’s team claims speech was taken out of context

A video of the former minister and senator, Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR), in which he mocks Minister Gilmar Mendes, dO stf (Federal Court of Justice), reverberated on social media this Friday (14.Apr.2023).

In the recording, the senator suggests buying a “habeas corpus by Gilmar Mendes”. He is at what appears to be a June party accompanied by his wife, deputy Rosangela Moro (Brazil-SP Union). The senator’s office said the speech was taken out of context.

“We inform you that the speech was taken out of context, so much so that [foi] Only a fragment is released, and it contains no accusations against anyone.”, said the advisory in a note.

The video excerpt shows Moro responding to a female voice that says: “Is bribing the old man”. The former judge then replies: “No, that’s bail. Institute. To buy… to buy a habeas corpus from Gilmar Mendes”.

Watch (18s):

In another recording, Rosangela Moro is next to her husband and explains a June joke that involves “prison” of the participants. “Here, never again”, says the deputy.

In response, Moro states: “Let’s take a look there, what is it”. Next, the deputy explains: “You understood? You go to prison. If someone goes there and gives ‘five’ you stay another 10 minutes [preso]. Have you thought? Leaving you incarcerated until… [inteligível] It’s not a good idea?”.

The STF advisory reported that Gilmar Mendes decided not to comment on the video.