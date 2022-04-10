Lawyer Augusto Botelho asked the former judge about a possible crime for suggesting a witness to Deltan Dallagnol

Former judge Sergio Moro faced a critical audience during his participation in an event for Brazilians in the United States on Saturday (Apr 9, 2022).

The audience that used to applaud him now welcomed a question about a possible error (the interviewer even used the expression “crime”) during the Lava Jato operation. Today, Moro is a politician affiliated with União Brasil.

The questioning was about Moro having indicated a witness to the prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol when he was a judge of Lava Jato. Who asked the question was the lawyer Augusto de Arruda Botelhooperation critic, former analyst at CNN Brazil and who joined the PSB together with Geraldo Alckmin.

Here is the passage in which Moro is pressured by Augusto Botelho (7min45s):

The reason for the question was dialogue via cell phone messages revealed by the website The Intercept Brasil in 2019 – the series of reports became known as Vaza Jato. After informing Moro that the witness he named did not want to speak over the phone, Deltan states that she would make a subpoena based on “Apocryphal News”. The then judge consented: “Better formalize”.

“It is not an everyday conversation, with all due respect, between lawyers, judges and parties”declared Botelho during the event. “The moment you indicate a witness to Deltan you called it carelessness”, he said.

“This is an ideological falsehood [dizer que a testemunha foi citada de forma apócrifa em vez de por Moro]. Not only did you not reprimand the prosecutor, you agreed. Which he does, with immense respect to you, almost co-author of the crime of ideological falsehood. Do you think this conversation is normal?”asks Botelho – and the audience applauds.

In the response, Moro said he’s not sure if this exchange of messages took place – in 2019, he stated the following about the case: “There may have been some formal oversight, but, anyway, this is not illegal”.

He also said that there was no formalization of the “anonymous report”.

“It’s a fantasy you’re building. No one was incriminated on the basis of fraudulent evidence in Lava Jato”declared the former judge in his response to the lawyer.

There was no applause for Moro in that part. He was greeted by the audience shortly before when he said the following: “What exists is a construction of a fantasy narrative to set criminals free”.

The statements were in Brazil Conferencean event promoted annually since 2015 by Brazilian students from the Boston area, in the USA, a place known for receiving illegal Latino immigrants, especially from Brazil, for decades.

Despite being in a North American city, most of the panels are with Brazilians speaking in Portuguese on stage and an audience composed mostly of people from Brazil, as if it were at a conference held in São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro.