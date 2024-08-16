Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2024 – 22:02

Senator and former judge Sérgio Moro (União Brasil-PR) stated this Thursday, 15, that there is no comparison between the leak of messages that involved him – known as “Vaza Jato” – and the recent exchanges of messages related to the minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, revealed by the newspaper S. Paulo Newspaper.

Moro criticized the “Vaza Jato” scandal, which leaked conversations between him and the coordinator of the Curitiba task force, former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol, after a hacker attack. For the senator, the series of reports about him “was a farce used to nullify the convictions of corrupt individuals, some of whom had even confessed. No innocent person was incriminated, no evidence was falsified.”

On his X profile (formerly Twitter), Moro said that “despite the hypocrites, there are no possible comparisons, especially since the subject of the proceedings is different.” The parliamentarian did not mention the minister by name.

The conversations exposed by “Vaza Jato” would show that Moro had guided Lava Jato investigations by suggesting a change in the order of the operation’s phases, giving advice, providing clues and anticipating a decision to Deltan Dallagnol. Lava Jato members never acknowledged the authenticity of the messages.

With the publication of the series of reports by Intercept Brasil, several of Moro’s decisions in Operation Lava Jato were reviewed and annulled, given the judge’s alleged bias in the processes.

Opposition politicians have suggested that the same could happen with Moraes’ decisions in the investigation into fake news and anti-democratic acts, in addition to being able to remove the minister from office. “What I advocate is the elimination of excesses, such as the excessive sentences given to the protesters of January 8,” said Moro.