Senator suggested measures to mayors and candidates in Paraná; also criticized the Lula government

The senator Sergio Moro (União-PR), in a speech on Tuesday (Aug. 13, 2024), suggested to mayors and candidates for election in Paraná the creation of municipal anti-corruption agencies. He explained that the initiative can serve as a starting point for rebuilding mechanisms to prevent and combat this type of crime, with an initial focus on municipalities.

According to Moro, the agencies would be based on the existing comptroller’s offices in the municipalities, which currently play a formal and bureaucratic role.

The congressman suggests that the comptroller’s offices be transformed into institutions with broader powers and guaranteed autonomy, similar to the Central Bank model, with directors or presidents appointed by the mayor and with fixed terms.

“And so, we will take the first step, from the bottom up, to rebuild the prevention and fight against corruption in Brazil, which were abandoned or destroyed by this federal government, by the Lula government. It is a way for us, in the cities, in the municipalities, to present a counterpoint to this misgovernment, this lack of control, this ‘misgovernance’ of the federal government.”said Moro.

The congressman criticized the federal government for, according to him, not maintaining a policy to combat corruption and trying to weaken existing mechanisms. He recalled the Executive’s recent attempt to weaken the State-Owned Companies Law (13,303, of 2016), approved after Operation Lava Jato to improve governance in state-owned companies.

“The government proposed, was behind a direct action of unconstitutionality or an argument of non-compliance with a fundamental precept against this law. It obtained the suspension in a preliminary injunction from the Supreme Court [Tribunal Federal]appointed several people to state-owned companies outside the criteria of the State-Owned Companies Law and then the Supreme Court decided to revoke the injunction, but maintained those appointments. It is the most classic example of a government acting against the corruption prevention system and worsening the governance of state-owned companies. It is no wonder that state-owned companies have returned to showing losses.”warned Moro.

With information from Senate Agency.