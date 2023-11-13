Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/11/2023 – 16:45

Senator and former Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) stated that he considers it “very strange” that people linked to criminal organizations feel comfortable visiting the current Ministry of Justice. O Estadão revealed this Monday, the 13th, that a member of Comando Vermelho had meetings in Brasília with four advisors to minister Flávio Dino.

“It raises some concern that people linked to criminal organizations feel comfortable visiting the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. Normally this is unusual”, said Moro, in conversation with the Estadão.

“The Ministry of Justice of the PT government ends up being vulnerable to this type of visitation as there is an expectation that the requests will be met. This is quite bad, which is why it is important that the agendas of the meetings are revealed and whether anything concrete was achieved from the meetings”, added the senator.

Known as the “Amazonian drug lady”, Luciane Barbosa Farias was at the Ministry of Justice in March and May for meetings with the National Secretary of Legislative Affairs of the Ministry of Justice, Elias Vaz; Rafael Velasco Brandani, head of the National Secretariat for Penal Policies (Senappen); Paula Cristina da Silva Godoy, from the National Ombudsman for Penal Services (Onasp); and Sandro Abel Sousa Barradas, director of Penitentiary Intelligence at Senappen.

Luciane Barbosa’s name was omitted from the authorities’ official diaries. She is the wife of drug dealer Tio Patinhas and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for association with trafficking, money laundering and criminal organizations. At meetings, she introduces herself as the president of an NGO that works with the human rights of prisoners.

Sergio Moro also pointed out that, when he was Minister of Justice, the Ministry used to control who entered the building. For him, the carelessness of the current government reflects the lack of commitment to public safety.

“Just ask for the list of people who will attend and do a background check. They must not have done it, I imagine, and that was an oversight. But the most significant fact is: why do people linked to these groups feel comfortable making these visits? Why isn’t there greater care in screening who attends meetings?”, asked the former Minister of Justice.

“The Ministry needs more precise explanations regarding what happened and needs to completely review its procedures, in addition to adopting a strict public policy against criminal organizations, which it has not yet done,” he continued.

On social media, Moro used an even more acidic tone when commenting on the case. “When I was at the Ministry of Justice, we even received criminals in Brasília, but they went straight to the federal prison”, he joked.

The report from the Estadão also sought out former ministers Raul Jungmann and Eugênio Aragão to comment on the report, but they did not comment. Jungmann explained that he is president of the Brazilian Mining Institute (Ibram) and that, therefore, he cannot comment. “I don’t want to speak out. It’s bad for me to talk about failures in Dino’s management”, added, in turn, Aragão.