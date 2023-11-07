Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/11/2023 – 21:50

Senator Sergio Moro (União-PR) used his social networks this Monday, 6th, to criticize the National High School Examination (Enem) test applied this Sunday, 5th. According to him, the evaluation would have had an “indoctrination ideological” and would have been “poorly written”. Moro, however, incorrectly wrote the name of the exam, which has been administered annually since 1998, calling it the “ENEN test”.

After internet users shared the senator’s publication and mocked the error, Moro corrected the post made on X (formerly Twitter), giving the correct name: Enem. When entering the publication, a message appears that it was edited at 8:31 pm this Monday.

Moro was not the only parliamentarian to get the name of the national exam wrong. Former senator Kátia Abreu (Progressistas-TO) also wrote “ENEN” in a post where she criticized questions in the test. Unlike Moro, Abreu made another publication, apologizing for the mistake and saying that she had been “nervous about the absurdity”.

Federal deputy José Medeiros (PL-MT), an ally of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), also did not escape the error. According to him, an item in “ENEN” demonized agribusiness. Medeiros also wrote “why” incorrectly. The right one would be “Why is this important”.

Agriculture bench wants three issues to be annulled

This Monday, the Agribusiness Parliamentary Front (FPA), which has the participation of 347 parliamentarians from the National Congress, defended that three questions in the test be annulled and that the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, provide clarifications in hearings in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Federal Senate.

One of the items that was disapproved by the agribusiness bench dealt with negative factors in agribusiness in the Cerrado, citing the “overexploitation of workers” and the effects of pesticides.

The other two questions addressed the new space race financed by billionaires and the advance in soy production and its consequences for the deforestation of the Amazon Forest.

“It is unbelievable that the federal government uses disinformation in tests administered to almost 4 million Brazilian students competing for a place at universities in Brazil. The annulment of the questions is indisputable, in accordance with scientific literature on agricultural activity in Brazil and around the world, with respect to the Brazilian scientific academy”, states the FPA in a note.

The FPA will also request information about the work of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), which is the organizing committee of Enem, and details of the “bibliographical references used to construct the exam”.

In a note, Inep stated that the Enem questions are prepared by independent teachers, selected by a public notice for employees of the Banco Nacional de Items (BNI).

“Inep does not interfere in the actions of the employees selected to form the Bank. The process involves the stages of elaboration and pedagogical review of the items, in addition to validation through the work of an advisory committee”, says the Institute.