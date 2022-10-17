Former president cited maximum security prisons built in his government during presidential debate on “Band”

the former judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil), a senator elected by Paraná, criticized the former president and PT candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), and his deputy on the plate, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), for not transferring leaders of the criminal faction PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital) to maximum security prisons in previous governments.

Moro was next to the president and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), after the presidential debate held this Sunday (16.Oct.2022) by pool of press vehicles formed by broadcasters band and TV Culturathe newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and the news portal UOL.

“In 14 years of government, he never transferred PCC leaders, including Marcola, to maximum security federal prisons.“, said Bolsonaro’s former justice minister.

“In 2006, in this same city, there were terrorist attacks perpetrated by the PCC that killed 59 police officers, and the state government at the time, now Lula’s deputy, Alckmin and the PT government itself, Lula, never carried out the transfers.“, declared the senator-elect.

During the debate, Lula mentioned that 5 maximum security prisons were built during his administration at the head of the Planalto, and none in the current government.

“What’s the point of having a federal prison like him? [Lula] mentioned? It was built even during his government, if the prison is not used to isolate the leaders of the largest criminal organization in the country?” declared Moro.

The former judge also criticized the appointment of Petrobras directors by the former president.

In the debate, Lula stated that “the people who were nominated by Petrobras were nominated by the Board. Because you know that you do not appoint a Petrobras director to the Petrobras board, Petrobras is the one who appoints the board“.