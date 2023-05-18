Senador, who also acted in Lava Jato, calls the reaction “despicable” on his profile on the networks

the senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil – PR) criticized, this Wednesday (17.May.2023), the celebration of the government base on the impeachment of the deputy Deltan Dallagnol (We can – PR). In a post on Twitter, the former Lava Jato judge says he is “negligible” the attitude, “even more than one with a history of combating corruption and embezzlement of public money”he says.

On Tuesday (May 16), the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) decided unanimously to revoke Dellagnol’s candidacy registration. The appeal was filed by the Brasil da Esperança federation (PT-PC do B-PV) in Paraná and by the PMN (National Mobilization Party), but reached the Supreme Electoral Court. The parties questioned the congressman’s clean record, as he responds to administrative processes.

The ministers followed the vote of the rapporteur of the case, Benedito Gonçalves, who considered that the deputy anticipated his resignation from the position of prosecutor in Paraná to avoid administrative punishment by the CNMP (National Council of the Public Ministry), which could make him ineligible.