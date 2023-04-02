Senator stated that government cannot have carte blanche to say what people can say on the internet

Senator and former judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) criticized this Saturday (April 1, 2023) the proposal of the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for the Fake News bill. In your profile on Twitter, said that the regulation of social networks is a “sensitive topic” and the proposal of the PT administration “imake serious mistakes” with “vague terms” and the creation of an autonomous entity to supervise the platforms.

Moro also states that threats and incitements to violence need to be curbed, but “not at the cost of giving any government carte blanche to say what we can and cannot say”, wrote the senator on the social network.

The Lula government forwarded a draft with suggestions for the Fake News Bill to the rapporteur for the text in the Chamber of Deputies, Orlando Silva (PC of B-SP).

The proposal, divided into 18 chapters, proposes that digital platforms and social networks create a self-regulatory entity with the power to suspend user accounts. read here point by point about the proposal.

The text sent by the government proposes the creation of an autonomous entity to supervise, with its own regulations, whether the platforms are complying with the guidelines of the law. It would also be up to the entity to open administrative proceedings and, in case of non-compliance with the rules, to apply sanctions to companies.

Moro had already criticized the Lula government for its management with regard to the regulation of social media during the debate at the event “Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT”, in Boston, in the United States.

The senator stated that –despite criticisms of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) by dissemination of fake news– the current government has also been involved in disinformation and the spread of “hate speech”in reference to Lula’s statement that the PCC’s plan would be a “frame”.