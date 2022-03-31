by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Former judge Sergio Moro arrives at União Brasil to participate in a party project, and the definition of which position he will run for will come later, the federal deputy Junior Bozzella said on Thursday, after a meeting of party members with Moro.

According to Bozzella, this Thursday’s meeting served to define the affiliation of Moro, who leaves Podemos, and has already had his file approved by the president of União Brasil, Luciano Bivar. He pointed out that there is still no definition as to whether Moro will run for the presidency or the post of federal deputy for São Paulo.

Moro has appeared in polls of voting intentions for Palácio do Planalto in third place, behind former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but has not taken off since he formally entered political life. -partisan last November.

A Datafolha poll carried out this month showed Moro with 8% of voting intentions, against 43% for Lula and 26% for Bolsonaro.

“A person who has 10% in the polls contributes to any debate in the country,” said Bozzella. “Moro comes for a party project and obviously the party will define which is the best country project”.

According to the deputy, who is very close to Moro, there will be no difficulty or resistance from the former judge.

“He is an affiliate like any other and he was very humble, putting himself as a soldier of União Brasil”, he said. “Whatever the party defines, he will fulfill”, he pointed out.

WITHOUT CONDITIONS

Bozzella said that Moro made himself available to the party and did not make “any condition” on his intention to run for Palácio do Planalto.

Earlier, federal deputy Alexandre Leite, also from União Brasil, had told Reuters that Moro will no longer run for Palácio do Planalto, but for federal deputy.

“We are waiting for him here to join. It’s a great framework for the party,” he said.

Asked about Moro’s candidacy for the presidency, Leite replied: “No, just a candidate for federal deputy”.

Sought by Reuters, Moro’s press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Leite’s statements.

Bozzella stated that the president of União Brasil, Luciano Bivar, has made a herculean effort to seek unity around a candidacy. Bivar has defended an agreement by parties such as the PSDB and the MDB around a single candidacy in order to face former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and President Jair Bolsonaro.

“This name should be debated in the coming months, I think it will be good”, said the parliamentarian. “The fight, we are pursuing, is not the third, fourth, fifth way, it is a single way to win the election”, he highlighted.

The eventual candidacy of Moro for federal deputy would be a turning point for the political pretensions of the former magistrate, who became internationally known for his work at the head of Lava Jato in Curitiba.

The ex-judge joined Podemos in November last year, when he launched a pre-candidate for the Plateau. But since then, despite appearing as the third place in the presidential race polls, he has not taken off in the voting intentions.

Switching from Podemos to União Brasil – a party that was born from the merger of the PSL and the DEM – could give it a greater campaign structure, if it still wants to run for the Planalto.

A source from União Brasil with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified, highlighted that there is no decision in this regard taken, nor any imposition by the União Brasil summit for Moro to give up the dispute over the Plateau.

The move by Moro, who was Minister of Justice and Public Security in the Bolsonaro government, comes at a time when another pre-candidate, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), could also give up the race for the Plateau, according to information released. this Thursday in the media.

(Edited by Alexandre Caverni and Pedro Fonseca)

