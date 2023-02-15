#Morning #Union
Poland announces new investments in the country’s arms industries
Poland is investing in the arms industry, as a response to the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine. And...
At least 33 people died and more than 20 were injured when a bus carrying migrants fell off a cliff....
In Kyiv and the Cherkasy region of Ukraine on Wednesday, February 15, an air alert was announced. This follows from...
The most recent report by Transparency International cataloged Venezuela as the most corrupt country in the Americas with a score...
Remains of the bus that fell off a cliff, in Panama, this Wednesday.Firefighters of Panama (RR.SS.)At least 33 people have...
According to the disclosures of the listed banks announced on the financial market websites, the net profits of banks during...
