– The US indices ended yesterday’s session mixed. The Dow Jones gained 0.57%, the S&P 500 rose 0.17%, while the Nasdaq fell 0.34%.

– The mood in Asia is also mixed. The S & P / ASX 200 and Nikkei fell, while the indices from China and South Korea rose.

– Japanese stocks plummeted after media reports surfaced that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would resign on health grounds. The Japanese yen appreciated.

– The DE30 futures suggest a higher opening on the European session.

– Donald Trump officially accepted the Republican nomination for the upcoming election. The US president said he may impose tariffs on companies leaving the United States and threatened to end dependence on China “once and for all”.

The United States plans to purchase 150 million rapid Covid-19 tests from Abbott Laboratories for $ 750 million. The European Union paid AstraZeneca € 336 million to secure the doses of their upcoming coronavirus vaccine.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the US rose to over 180,000. The global death toll is nearly 835,000.

– Wearing a face mask is mandatory in Paris from today. The decision came after the rapid increase in new Covid-19 cases in France.

– The US oil companies resume operations in the Gulf region after Hurricane Laura.

– Europe plans to test Boeing 737 MAX aircraft next week.

– The EU has reportedly warned Boris Johnson that he had less than two weeks to reach a post-Brexit trade deal.

– The New Zealand Stock Exchange experienced problems for the fourth day in a row.

– Agricultural goods and precious metals are increasing. Oil prices are trading flat.

– The USD and JPY are the front runners among the laggards, while the GBP and AUD are the strongest majors today.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is approaching 25 million. Source: worldometers, XTB

