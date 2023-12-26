A hormone produced by the human fetus is responsible for morning sickness in pregnant women, a study has found, paving the way for possible prevention and treatment. Nausea and vomiting affect about 70 percent of women pregnantaccording to a study developed by researchers from the United Kingdom, the United States and Sri Lanka.

The results of researchwere published in Nature.

Morning sickness during pregnancy: here's what it's due to

At its worst, hyperemesis gravidarum, nausea and vomiting are so severe that women are unable to eat or drink normally: “The culprit is a hormone produced by the fetus, a protein known as GDF15,” she said the University of Cambridge.

“But how bad the mother feels depends on a combination of how much hormone the fetus produces and how much exposure the mother had to this hormone before she got pregnant.” To achieve this, the team examined data from women recruited in a series of studies.

The researchers used a combination of approaches including human genetics, new ways of measuring hormones in the blood of pregnant women, and studies in cells and mice to explain the cause of morning sickness.

The finding “points to a potential way to prevent pregnancy diseases by exposing mothers to GDF15 before pregnancy to build their tolerance,” the University of Cambridge said.

Professor Sir Stephen O'Rahilly, one of the university's co-authors, said this was also good news for the treatment of morning sickness: “This makes us more confident that blocking GDF15 from accessing its highly specific receptor in the maternal brain will eventually form the basis for an effective and safe way to treat this disorder,” he said.

Lead author Dr. Marlena Fejzo, from the University of Southern California, said the research is personal: “When I was pregnant, I got so sick I could barely move. When I tried to find out why, I realized how little was known about my condition, even though morning sickness from pregnancy was very common,” she said.

It was his team that initially identified the genetic association between GDF15 and hyperemesis gravidarum: Hopefully, now that we understand the cause of hyperemesis gravidarum, we are one step closer to developing effective treatments,” he said.

The Princess of Wales, wife of the British heir to the throne, Prince William, suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum during all three of her pregnancies.