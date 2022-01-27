The morning show Mattie & Marieke (Qmusic), by Mattie Valk and Marieke Elsinga, is the winner of the prestigious Gouden RadioRing. The duo received the prize for the best radio program during the sixteenth Gouden RadioRing Gala in De Vorstin in Hilversum. The ceremony could be followed live on the AvroTros YouTube channel.

