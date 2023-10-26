Morning routines | “I never have bad days.” The member of parliament and the fitness star tell how they succeed in the mornings.

Fitness athlete Paula Ranna’s mornings start at two. Member of Parliament Mika Poutala (kd) dreams of an opening routine.

Morning routines rule society, and morning routines separate the wheat from the chaff. For some, it means constant suffering, for others, a continuous flow of profits with minute precision. HS Visio asked a member of parliament, a writer, a fitness athlete and a journalist how they spend their mornings.