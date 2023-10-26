Morning routines | “I never have bad days.” The member of parliament and the fitness star tell how they succeed in the mornings.

Morning routines rule society, and morning routines separate the wheat from the chaff. For some, it means constant suffering, for others, a continuous flow of profits with minute precision. HS Visio asked a member of parliament, a writer, a fitness athlete and a journalist how they spend their mornings.
Joakim Westrén-Doll HS
Mika Poutala, 40, MP and former speed skater
5.54 Wake-up. The dream start to the day is that I get the physical activity done. That’s one of the most important things. It’s like everything resets. Then the morning is a minute schedule. I have calculated that about a quarter of an hour is enough to leave.
