Mexico City.- Virtual president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum announced that her morning press conferences will take place at 7:00 a.m., after the Security Cabinet meeting.

During her press conference, after announcing who will be the head of the CFE in her government, Sheinbaum said that her opponents will say that it will be the same with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but she justified that the morning press conferences “organize the day a lot.”

He announced that they will be held at the National Palace.

“At 7 o’clock already, they will have to get up early, I have already made the decision to have the Security Cabinet at 6 in the morning and the morning press conference at 7,” the Morena member reported.

“I know that our opponents will say that it is the same, but it is very organized to start the day very early to have the report and then dedicate yourself to having meetings to review the progress of the different projects and also to go out on the weekend to work with Governors and review the actions, works and so on.”

Sheinbaum added that she continues to talk with her husband about his residence during his government.

“I’m still talking to my husband to see what decision we’ll make. We’re… the good, the difficult, the not so good, we’re still analyzing it,” she said.