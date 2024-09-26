He boss of the machinery of propaganda of the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Jesus Ramirez Cuevaswill not leave the National Palace. On the instructions of his boss, will work with the next President, Claudia Sheinbaumofficially until now as coordinator of advisorsbut his functions, as they have been until now, will transcend the administrative position. It is not something that should keep him calm. Sheinbaumbecause loyalty will never be with her, but with Lopez Obradorand your power group is not among the “dialogists”, as they now call the close to the president-electbut to the most radical faction of ObradorismBut for now, there is nowhere to go.

It is a delicate and complex situation that you will face when you start to dispatch. Sheinbaum at the National Palace next Tuesday, at having an unwanted person so closethat has openly played politically against her. His team considered that having Ramírez Cuevas in the presidential offices, especially in an area linked to communication, would be starting the government at a disadvantage due to the policy of confrontation with media and journalists through defamations and lynchings.

She will not occupy the same position as in the current government – which is expected to fall to Paulina Chávez, who has accompanied her for a long time – but she has been working on issues related to the media for Sheinbaum, trying to repeat her circus model in the morning press conferences, and pressuring her to let the YouTubers she used as the president’s sycophants approach them. The president-elect has not wanted to receive them, nor has she shown interest in that propaganda model, but she cannot shake off Ramírez Cuevas, at least in the immediate future, because it would mean confronting López Obrador.

With the country that she will receive from López Obrador, failing in practically all public policies, without money, in debt, with budgetary commitments with the president, Sheinbaum does not have many possibilities to do new things that will give her government her tone. What she can do is political communication based on the construction of perceptions that allow her to generate expectations and the feeling that things are going differently, without deviating from the line marked by López Obrador, to gain time and be able to put the wheels in place for what will be her fundamental changes.

For a strategic objective of this nature, Ramírez Cuevas, who is set to have the person in charge of presidential communications under his supervision, is a burden, not an asset, an obstacle at best, and a fifth columnist by definition. The way he designed the morning press conference, an invention of López Obrador when he was head of government of Mexico City, was a very effective instrument to counter criticism, divert attention from relevant issues and, through reputational damage to media and journalists, take away their credibility.

He did so through lies and disinformation, which belatedly but eventually caught the world’s attention about what they were doing. López Obrador was recently singled out in a bill introduced in the United States Senate as part of a movement in Latin America that has used those tools, along with propaganda, to undermine democratic governance and human rights. López Obrador was put on a par with Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, Nayib Bukele in El Salvador, and Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela. He was also the site of a Kremlin-sponsored disinformation campaign in 13 countries in the region, including Mexico.

It is not the media ecosystem that best suits Sheinbaum, who has shown that she is less interested in confrontation to polarize and advance politically and electorally, and more concerned with governing efficiently and living up to the very high expectations that are placed on her. Her spaces, at least in the first third of her government, are going to be very reduced and limited by Ramírez Cuevas’ propaganda team, and the president’s foolishness, accepted by Sheinbaum, of holding a daily morning press conference after the security cabinet.

Sheinbaum’s morning press conferences will not be like those of López Obrador. There is only one political actor in Mexico, and probably in the world, who has the ability to lie without hesitation, to speak nonsense artfully and cynically, or to skillfully and shamelessly deal with facts and criticism, using rhetorical violence to shield himself and sarcasm to pretend that he is not upset or affected. She does not have the need to always have an enemy to fight with and feed off of. Her megalomania is not inherent to Sheinbaum either.

The way in which Sheinbaum will develop her communication policy should not be a mystery if we take as a precedent the way she did it during her presidential campaign and the first weeks of the transition, which was punctual, professional, transmitting information, context and delegating to her collaborators the issues of her competence, as she did after the presentation of the first block of cabinet members. How her communication will be is an unknown, because she will be surrounded by enemies in the National Palace who will try to influence her.

In addition to Ramírez Cuevas, the president wants Rafael Barajas, El Fisgón, the cartoonist who has been his main political advisor, and the propagandist Epigmenio Ibarra, who are a fundamental part of the radicalization of López Obrador’s discourse, to remain in the presidential advisory office. If they remain, so will their teams, who have not worked on communication strategies but on disinformation and propaganda, translated to the masses by a president talented in transmitting messages in a simple manner, even if they are equivocal or false.

Sheinbaum’s political communication in the first year of her government – a polarized country without resources, with a limited budget, rampant violence and the renegotiation of the North American trade agreement – must be her fundamental tool to manage the potential economic and social crises she faces, but not through clashes and confrontation or radicalization to which her internal enemies will want to lead her.

